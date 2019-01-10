Arizona Cardinals Say They Won’t Trade Josh Rosen To Draft Kyler Murray

David Hookstead | Reporter

The Arizona Cardinals apparently have no plans to trade away Josh Rosen in order to draft Kyler Murray first overall in the 2019 NFL draft.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter floated the idea Thursday on ESPN. He claimed it’s possible the Cardinals take the Heisman winner with the first pick, and ship Rosen out of town for a “king’s ransom.”

However, according to Ian Rapoport, sources within the Cardinals are calling it “ludicrous” that they’d get rid of Rosen after one year.

Look, things can change very quickly in the NFL. I’ve been floating this idea since before Kliff Kingsbury even got hired, and I still think there’s a strong possibility it happens. (RELATED: Arizona Cardinals Hire Kliff Kingsbury As Head Coach)

The new Cardinals coach likes Murray, and has even talked about the Sooners star’s potential as the first pick himself.

Listen up, I want this one the record for everybody to listen to and understand. The Cardinals should absolutely take a very long and hard look at drafting Murray first overall.

The man can play football. He’s fast, he can throw and is electric in the open field. Those are all attributes you need in an NFL QB.

Why not take a shot at him? I told this to somebody at a bar the other day and they looked at me like I was insane. Well, it turns out I might not be crazy after all. Prepare for the league to burn down if it happens!

