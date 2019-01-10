Arizona Cardinals Say They Won’t Trade Josh Rosen To Draft Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals apparently have no plans to trade away Josh Rosen in order to draft Kyler Murray first overall in the 2019 NFL draft.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter floated the idea Thursday on ESPN. He claimed it’s possible the Cardinals take the Heisman winner with the first pick, and ship Rosen out of town for a “king’s ransom.”

#Cardinals might be open to Draft Kyler Murray 1st overall and trade away 2018, 10th overall pick QB Josh Rosen, per @AdamSchefter pic.twitter.com/N0JO8XUvYv — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 10, 2019

However, according to Ian Rapoport, sources within the Cardinals are calling it “ludicrous” that they’d get rid of Rosen after one year.

Checked with a high-ranking #AZCardinals source, who called this notion of trading QB Josh Rosen: “Ludicrous. Not happening.” https://t.co/n3IccAgR6V — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 10, 2019

Look, things can change very quickly in the NFL. I’ve been floating this idea since before Kliff Kingsbury even got hired, and I still think there’s a strong possibility it happens. (RELATED: Arizona Cardinals Hire Kliff Kingsbury As Head Coach)

The new Cardinals coach likes Murray, and has even talked about the Sooners star’s potential as the first pick himself.

In October 2018, Kliff Kingsbury said he would take Kyler Murray as the first pick of the NFL draft if he could. There’s a San Francisco Chronicle report that he’s expected to declare and Kingsbury’s @AZCardinals are first on the clock pic.twitter.com/ERF1lFz5qg — ESPN (@espn) January 10, 2019

Listen up, I want this one the record for everybody to listen to and understand. The Cardinals should absolutely take a very long and hard look at drafting Murray first overall.

The man can play football. He’s fast, he can throw and is electric in the open field. Those are all attributes you need in an NFL QB.

Why not take a shot at him? I told this to somebody at a bar the other day and they looked at me like I was insane. Well, it turns out I might not be crazy after all. Prepare for the league to burn down if it happens!

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter