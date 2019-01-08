CONTRACT DETAILS: Arizona Cardinals Hire Kliff Kingsbury As Head Coach

Kliff Kingsbury is the new head coach of the Arizona Cardinals.

Peter Shrager broke the news Tuesday on Twitter, and it was confirmed by Ian Rapoport. Contracts details haven’t been confirmed at this time, but ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that it should be a four-year deal, with a team option for a potential fifth. It is safe to assume he’s making several million dollars a year, given the fact they lured him away from USC.

Per sources, Kliff Kingsbury is finalizing a deal to become the Head Coach of the Arizona Cardinals. @nflnetwork @gmfb @NFLonFOX — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) January 8, 2019

This should be done shortly. https://t.co/MDrSJEJdlX — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 8, 2019

Cardinals are giving new HC Kliff Kingsbury a four-year deal, with a team option for a fifth year, per league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 8, 2019

What an absolutely wild ride for Kingsbury. He went from being a Big 12 head coach, to a PAC-12 coordinator to an NFL coach all in less than two months. You couldn’t make this kind of stuff up in Hollywood. (RELATED: Kliff Kingsbury To Interview With The Arizona Cardinals And New York Jets For Head Coach Openings)

In under two months, Kliff Kingsbury has been: -Fired as Texas Tech head coach (Nov. 26) -Hired as USC OC (Dec. 5) -Hired by Arizona Cardinals as head coach (Jan. 8) pic.twitter.com/JRGEsQA6ub — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 8, 2019

What an insane ride for Kingsbury and those close to him. I think it’s safe to say that he majorly upgraded from Texas Tech by going to the Cardinals.

Coaching in the Big 12 is awesome, but it’s not the same as the NFL. That’s a fact.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kliff Kingsbury (@kliffkingsbury) on Jul 22, 2018 at 6:45pm PDT

Now, he should listen to my plan that I laid out previously. Take Kyler Murray or Dwayne Haskins first overall, trade Rosen for picks and run the exact offense Kingsbury has run in college.

Give us all the running and gunning the Cardinals can handle. This is a monster opportunity for everybody involved, and they should take a ton of risks.

Congrats to Kingsbury. His life has been a rollercoaster, and now he’s in control of an NFL franchise. What a wild ride for the man.