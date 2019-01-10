Cleveland Browns Get Rid Of Offensive Line Coach Bob Wylie

Bob Wylie is no longer the offensive line coach of the Cleveland Browns.

Wylie was let go by the team Wednesday, according to Cleveland.com. Honestly, this might be the biggest coaching news of the entire season.

For those that don’t know, Wylie is probably the main man responsible for all the good stuff that happens in Cleveland. He captivated the nation on the latest season of “Hard Knocks” and became a household name in the world of football, thanks to his unbelievably motivating comments. (RELATED: The Most Important Man In The Cleveland Browns Organization Suffers Horrible Injury)

“World War I and World War II… they did push-ups, jumping jacks, sit-ups… they won two World Wars! You think they were worried when they were running across Normandy about fucking stretching?” Bob Wylie is the best coach in the NFL. #Browns #HardKnocks pic.twitter.com/w8UKI1nCXi — Jeff D Lowe (@JeffDLowe) August 22, 2018

Ladies and gentlemen, I say this with 100 percent seriousness. I am on the verge of tears right now. The Browns have lost a true American legend, and their future went from being bright to being incredibly dark.

How do you let a man like Bob Wylie ever walk out the door? Are the Browns trying to lose games? It doesn’t make any sense.

That’s the man who should be running the whole damn team.

The Bob Wylie era in Cleveland is done. It was a hell of a ride. pic.twitter.com/RWX6f02iOy — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 9, 2019

Pour one out for our lost homie. He’s gone, but he’s not forgotten. As they say in the NFL, you’re only dead until you’re not. We need a team to hire him ASAP.

In the meantime, crack a beer and pour one out for Bob Wylie.