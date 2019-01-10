CNN’s Ana Navarro Does Her Nails During Immigration Debate Segment

CNN commentator Ana Navarro decided to stop and do her nails during an appearance on “Cuomo Prime Time” Wednesday night while debating the merits of a border wall.

Host Chris Cuomo criticized Donald Trump Jr.’s comparison of the border wall to a zoo fence, while political commentator Steve Cortes said it was unfair to lump the president in with his son. (RELATED: CNN’s Ana Navarro Accuses Congress, Conservative Media And Trump Of Conspiring To Push Propaganda)

“That’s not fair to say they. That’s not fair. Donald Trump Jr. said that, not the president,” Cortes replied. “That’s just not fair, Chris. Because it was Donald Trump Jr., the president didn’t tweet that, didn’t put that statement out, Donald Trump Jr. did.”

“I think he is echoing his father, which, who demonizes immigrants time and time and time and time again,” Navarro said. She then compared Trump Jr. to Fredo from “The Godfather” and asked if she could file her nails on air.

“And I think he does this a lot, right? Echo his father on many points. But frankly, look, first of all, zoos maybe have fences to protect the animals from people like Donald Trump Jr. who like to shoot them,” she continued.”But you know, at the end of the day, Donald Trump Jr., and whatever he says, can I just file my nails?”

WATCH:

“I mean, this is an entitled, rich, spoiled little brat whose only call to fame is being his daddy’s son who hasn’t built anything of his own, who hasn’t done anything of his own, who is somehow trying to hang on to the fame of his father in order to have some level of relevancy. Steve is right, he didn’t even make the cut that his brother-in-law and sister did to be part of the Oval Office and the White House staff. Daddy kept Fredo back home. So, who cares what Donald Trump Jr. says? Who cares what Donald Trump Jr. says? I don’t want to talk about that entitled little brat.”

Cortes said Navarro was using a left-wing tactic to make President Donald Trump appear racist and Navarro took the characterization personally.

“I have asked you in the past and I will ask you again today to stop referring to me as left,” she replied. “Let me remind you that I was a Republican when Donald Trump was a Democrat. I was a Republican when Donald Trump was an independent!”

“You’re a very leftist Republican,” Cortes shot back.

“I was a Republican and supporting Republicans when Donald Trump had Hillary and Bill Clinton at his wedding and was giving Nancy Pelosi money,” Navarro shouted. “So the fact that people like you have enabled Donald Trump to take this party hostage and change and give up and compromise convictions and principles, Republican ones that I grew up with does not make me left. I fled left, I fled communism.”

