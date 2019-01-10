Colbert Mocks Pelosi And Schumer For Looking Like ‘The Addams Family’

Comedian Stephen Colbert mocked Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for their response to President Donald Trump’s Oval Office speech and compared them to “The Addams Family.”

“So in the end Trump’s big network-interrupting Oval Office liar-side chat was his old immigration talking points with nothing new,” Colbert said on “The Late Show” Wednesday.

“Speaking of nothing new, the Democratic response: Following this historic midterms, Democrats sent out some exciting, fresh young faces — congressional Democratic leaders and direct to DVD Addams family Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi. After Trump’s lower energy performance, this was their chance to fire up the opposition, so juice it.”

Colbert called the evening a “universal snooze fest” and poked fun at the idea of Pelosi and Schumer sharing the same podium. (RELATED: Colbert Cracks On His Own Network For Airing Trump Address)

WATCH:

“Looks like America is about to get the sex talk,” he continued. “They had two strong messages. … They’re not paying for the wall. Also, we’re not paying for more than one podium. So the night was a universal snooze fest but President Trump’s address did get rave reviews from one group, his handlers. Apparently inside the White House his advisers were thrilled that Trump was calm and controlled in the delivery without any prompter stumbles.”

Colbert also echoed a story from New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman claiming Trump never wanted to give the Tuesday speech in the first place.

“One possible reason Trump seemed like he didn’t want to be there is because he didn’t want to be there,” he said. “Reports say that he was not inclined to give the speech, but was talked into it by advisers saying, ‘It’s not going to change a damn thing but I’m still doing it,’ which would also be a very honest pitch for the wall.”

You can Follow Nick on Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.