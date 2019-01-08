Colbert Cracks On His Own Network For Airing Trump Address

Virginia Kruta | Associate Editor

Stephen Colbert took aim at CBS on Monday, criticizing his own network for opting to air President Donald Trump’s address scheduled for Tuesday evening.

“My network will be carrying Trump’s Wall speech live,” the late-night host tweeted. “So at 9pm Tuesday, tune into CBS to See B.S.”

The president is set to address the nation Tuesday from the Oval Office and is expected to speak about the partial government shutdown, as well as his demands for funding a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Damaris Alejandra Tejeda, 15, a migrant from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, poses in front of the border wall between the U.S. and Mexico in Tijuana, Mexico, November 23, 2018. Tejeda said she was wearing combat trousers and a sports t-shirt because that is how she imagined from films and the news media that Americans dress. "My dream is to have the opportunity there of studying and working," said Tejeda, who had to leave school early to help provide for her family. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Damaris Alejandra Tejeda, 15, a migrant from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, poses in front of the border wall between the U.S. and Mexico in Tijuana, Mexico, November 23, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Several major networks initially debated whether or not to air the address at all, reportedly questioning whether that would make them platforms for untruths. (RELATED: Networks Debate Whether To Air Trump’s National Address On Immigration)

Even as the networks considered their options, Democratic leadership in Congress made a play for equal time, demanding a chance to rebut the president’s comments. Colbert’s network, CBS, joined with Fox News, Fox Business, NBC and CNN in deciding to air both Trump’s speech and the Democratic response to be delivered by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Tags : border wall cbs donald trump stephen colbert
