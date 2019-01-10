Kate Beckinsale Has Witty Response To Pete Davidson Dating Rumors

Kate Beckinsale responded Wednesday to a variety of rumors saying she was spotted leaving the Golden Globes awards after-party with Pete Davidson.

“No, that’s my mother. Easy mistake,” the 45-year-old actress explained when one of her followers on Instagram asked her about the reports of her being “flirty” with the “Saturday Night Live” star.

The user wrote, “Dear heavens, Kate. Not Pete Davidson,” according to E! News Wednesday. (RELATED: Celebrate Kate Beckinsale’s Birthday With Her Best Instagram Looks [SLIDESHOW])

The comments came after the “Underworld” star posted a black-and-white picture of her mother on social media rocking hot pants and knee-high boots. (Pete Davidson Blocks Ariana Grande On Social Media: ‘You’re Not Good For My Health’)

The caption next to the post read, “It was great that my mother covered wearing hot pants really well and rocking a fashion owl so that I could chill for my awkward teenage years and just enjoy having the teeth of an adult horse, waiting only a couple of decades for my head to grow to accommodate them.”

As previously reported, a source told the outlet that Beckinsale and Davidson looked “very cozy” at the party.

“She was very flirty with him and there were definitely some vibes going on,” an insider shared. “Pete was smiling and laughing with her and she was all about him.”

Despite some reports, a second insider told E! News that the two “did not go home together.”

Clearly, 2019 is looking up for the “SNL” star following his breakup from pop singer Ariana Grande after she called off their brief engagement.