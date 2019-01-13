REPORT: Alabama’s Football Team Is Hiring Steve Sarkisian

Steve Sarkisian is reportedly headed back to Alabama.

According to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, Sarkisian is going back to his old team after turning down the OC position for the Cardinals.

While the Arizona Cardinals offered Steve Sarkisian the offensive coordinator position, sources say he will headed back to coach with Nick Saban at Alabama. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) January 13, 2019

It’s not entirely clear right now what his role will be for the Crimson Tide, but it’s likely he will be the offensive coordinator.

Personally, this is a pretty good decision for Saban. Sarkisian and he have worked together, and the former USC head coach knows what he’s doing when it comes to the offensive side of the ball. (RELATED: Clemson Beats Alabama For National Title)

It’ll be fascinating to see how Tua does under Sarkisian’s tutelage.

View this post on Instagram TETELESTAI A post shared by TAGOVAILOA (@tuamaann_) on Sep 2, 2018 at 10:53am PDT

What I do know for sure is that Alabama and Saban are going to show up for the 2019 season with a fire in their bellies and vengeance in their eyes.

They got embarrassed in the national title game, and you can bet the house that will stew in their minds through the entire off-season.

It should be fun to see what Sark can do with the Crimson Tide’s offense.