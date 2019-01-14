Video Appears To Show Eagles Star Michael Bennett In Heated Exchange With Cameraman

A video has surfaced on Twitter that appears to show Philadelphia Eagles player Michael Bennett in an intense exchange with a cameraman.

Cox Sports’ reporter Eric Richey tweeted out a video of Bennett exchanging words after losing to the Saints and wrote, “Ok, here is the video of #Eagles DT Michael Bennett walking off the field after #SaintsEagles playoff game confronting cameraman from CBS Philadelphia. This video shot by our cameraman @lefteyedaquano as we were preparing for our coverage on @CoxSportsTV.” (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments You Might Have Missed From The NFL Divisional Playoff Games)

Bennett does not seem happy as he approaches the cameraman, who appears by all metrics and measurements to be doing nothing wrong.

What the hell was Bennett thinking here? There is no chance Roger Goodell just lets this go without getting involved.

I don’t care whether you win or lose, players can’t be running around getting into exchanges with the guys running the cameras.

They have a job to do, they’re part of the process and need to be respected as such. If Bennett can’t understand that, then maybe he should find a different line of work.

The more I see of Bennett, the less I like the guy. He’s compared playing in the NFL to being a slave, which is one of the dumbest takes in the history of sports.

Now, he’s out here getting into it with a cameraman. The Eagles star needs a major attitude adjustment, and it might be headed his way courtesy of a league fine.

He can sit and think hard about his actions when he’s watching the rest of the playoffs from his couch at home.