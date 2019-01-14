Paige VanZant Shares Photo Of Her Weight Cutting Ahead Of UFC Return

Paige VanZant appeared to be more than ready to fight in a recent Instagram post.

The flyweight fighter posted a shot of herself cutting weight, and she appeared to be in prime fighting form.

That's good because she's going to need to be in perfect shape in order to beat Rachael Ostovich Jan. 19 in ESPN's first UFC event.

I can't wait for VanZant to step back into the octagon. It's been way too long, and her return is one of the most anticipated in recent UFC memory.

Once upon a time, it appeared she was being groomed to take over as the face of the women’s division of the UFC. However, she lost some fights over the past couple years, and now needs to inject some new energy into her career.

That’s what Jan. 19 is all about. It will determine whether VanZant can climb back to the top of the UFC or if her career is likely over.

Personally, I have a strong feeling that she’s bound for some big things. Go, Paige, go! It’s time to crack some skulls.

I can’t wait!

