Clemson Football Coach Dabo Swinney Pays Respect To Tyler Trent During White House Visit

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney had some emotional comments about Tyler Trent late Monday night.

Swinney and his crew were at the White House to be honored after crushing Alabama in the national title game. The legendary coach took a moment to honor Trent, who recently lost his battle with cancer. (RELATED: Clemson Beats A labama For National Title)

Dabo said the following in part during his White House appearance with President Donald Trump, transcription via the IndyStar:

I want to close and I really want to give this perspective to our team, and really anyone who is listening, this is a quote, the whole college football world was captured by Tyler Trent. He was the Purdue football fan that was battling cancer. Probably saw that, and he just passed recently. And here’s what he said, he put out a quote: ‘Though I am in hospice care and have to wake up every morning knowing that the day might be my last, I still have a choice to make: to make that day the best it can be. Yet, isn’t that a choice we all have every day? After all, nobody knows the amount of days we have left. Some could say we are all in hospice to a certain degree. So why don’t we act like it.’

You can watch Swinney make his full comments about Trent below.

Dabo Swinney quoted the late @BoilerFootball super fan Tyler Trent while speaking at the White House today pic.twitter.com/pXhElpCwTl — ESPN (@espn) January 15, 2019

Is it just me or is it a little dusty in here? You don’t have a soul if Swinney’s comments about Trent and the young man’s own words don’t move your soul a little bit.

Tyler Trent was a huge Purdue fan, but he had no connection to Swinney or the Clemson program. Still, the two-time national championship winning coach thought it was necessary to honor his legacy in front of the entire country.

That’s how you know that you’ve made a gigantic impact.

Trent represented what we all love the most about football and the sports world. He showed courage, bravery, resilience and positivity during his fight with cancer. That’s the kind of legacy that won’t be forgotten anytime soon.

Rest easy, Tyler Trent and major props to Dabo Swinney for his comments at the White House last night.

