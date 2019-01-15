Kate Middleton Rocks Jeans And Combat Boots Combo At First Official Event Of 2019

Kate Middleton definitely turned heads Tuesday when she showed up to her first official event of 2019 rocking jeans and combat boots.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as gorgeous as ever wearing brown skinny jeans during her visit to King Henry's Walk Garden in Islington, London.

She paired the great look with loose hair, a long-sleeve button-up jacket and chocolate-colored combat boots. To say she looked amazing just months after giving birth to her third child would be an understatement.

In a few pictures, we see Middleton spending time with the kids in the garden and even making a pizza that was cooked using the outdoor pizza oven at the garden.

Judging by the pictures, a good time was had by all.

“To highlight the benefits of the great outdoors and inspire children, families and communities to get back to nature, The Duchess of Cambridge, @The_RHS and landscape architects Davies White will design and build the 2019 RHS Garden at #RHSChelsea,” Kensington Palace tweeted, along with a few snaps from day’s event.

The garden will build on Her Royal Highness’s passion for the outdoors and the proven benefits that nature has on physical and mental health — The Duchess is a strong advocate for the positive impact that nature and the environment can have on childhood development. pic.twitter.com/Zb2TCWUoPC — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 15, 2019

The Duchess recently celebrated her birthday after turning 37 last Wednesday. Clearly, she just is getting more beautiful with every year.