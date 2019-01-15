Kate Middleton Rocks Jeans And Combat Boots Combo At First Official Event Of 2019

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Kate Middleton definitely turned heads Tuesday when she showed up to her first official event of 2019 rocking jeans and combat boots.

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is given a tour of allotments as she visits the King Henry's Walk Garden in Islington, London, Britain January 15, 2019. Tolga Akmen/Pool via REUTERS

Britain's Catherine Duchess of Cambridge arrives at the King Henry's Walk Garden in Islington, London, Britain January 15 2019. REUTERS/John Sibley

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as gorgeous as ever wearing brown skinny jeans during her visit to King Henry’s Walk Garden in Islington, London.  (RELATED: 20 Reasons To Celebrate Pippa Middleton’s Birthday [SLIDESHOW])

Britain's Catherine Duchess of Cambridge arrives at the King Henry's Walk Garden in Islington, London, Britain January 15 2019. REUTERS/John Sibley

Britain's Catherine Duchess of Cambridge arrives at the King Henry's Walk Garden in Islington, London, Britain January 15 2019. REUTERS/John Sibley

She paired the great look with loose hair, a long-sleeve button-up jacket and chocolate-colored combat boots. To say she looked amazing just months after giving birth to her third child would be an understatement. (RELATED: 18 Times Meghan Markle Already Looked Like Royalty [SLIDESHOW])

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge helps make pizza as she visits the King Henry's Walk Garden in Islington, London, Britain January 15, 2019. Tolga Akmen/Pool via REUTERS

In a few pictures, we see Middleton spending time with the kids in the garden and even making a pizza that was cooked using the outdoor pizza oven at the garden.

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speaks with children as she visits the King Henry's Walk Garden in Islington, London, Britain January 15, 2019. Tolga Akmen/Pool via REUTERS

Judging by the pictures, a good time was had by all.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge meets a young baby as she visits Islington Community Garden on January 15, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Tolga Akmen - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“To highlight the benefits of the great outdoors and inspire children, families and communities to get back to nature, The Duchess of Cambridge, @The_RHS and landscape architects Davies White will design and build the 2019 RHS Garden at #RHSChelsea,” Kensington Palace tweeted, along with a few snaps from day’s event.

The Duchess recently celebrated her birthday after turning 37 last Wednesday. Clearly, she just is getting more beautiful with every year.

