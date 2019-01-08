Celebrate Kate Middleton’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks

It’s Kate Middleton’s birthday on Wednesday.

In honor of the Duchess of Cambridge's day, we scoured the internet to find her most unforgettable looks on the red carpet and at various public appearances over the years.

Born in Reading, Berkshire, England, the stunning wife of Prince William always looks amazing no matter what the occasion and 2018 was no exception.

Middleton definitely turned heads during the Christmas holiday, especially when she stepped out looking every bit a member of the royal family in a sparkling baby blue floor-length gown at a reception held at Buckingham Palace for members of the Diplomatic Corps.

Not to mention, looking drop-dead gorgeous in a short-sleeved teal lace gown when she attended The Tusk Conservation Awards at Banqueting House in November, just a few short months after she gave birth to her third child, Prince Louis who is currently fifth in line to the throne.

You can bet that one and many others made our list.

Here's to hoping the new year is just as great as her last ones. Happy Birthday, Kate!