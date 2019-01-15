An Evangelical Leader Explains Why Building Trump’s Wall Is ‘The Christian Thing To Do’ [VIDEO]

WATCH:

Bishop Harry Jackson is pushing back against those who claim it’s ‘un-Christian’ or ‘immoral’ to support President Donald Trump’s border wall.

Jackson, who serves as the senior pastor at Hope Christian Church in Beltsville, Maryland, told The Daily Caller that he believes House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer are dragging their heels on border wall funding in an attempt to score political points.

“Schumer and Pelosi are very big hypocrites, and they should be ashamed of themselves,” Jackson said.

He went on to challenge the pope, who has criticized President Trump and the idea of a border wall while living behind the massive walls of Vatican City.

“Be it far from me to criticize the pope myself, but I see an intellectual inconsistency with his argument,” he said. (RELATED: Sanctuary Policies Protected a California Cop’s Killer — Democrats Need to Wake Up!)

