Sanctuary Policies Protected A California Cop’s Killer — Democrats Need To Wake Up!

Hundreds paid tribute to Cpl. Ronil Singh on Saturday at a California church to say their final goodbyes to the highly respected Newman police officer who authorities say was murdered the day after Christmas by an illegal immigrant.

Democrats have been very silent about this case, clearly because it doesn’t fit any of their narratives.

Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson has said publicly on multiple occasions that sanctuary policies are shielding criminal illegals in his state.(REALTED: California Sheriff Adam Christianson Rips Us Immigration Law: ‘Illegal Immigration Doesn’t Serve Our Communities’)

The accused cop killer, Gustavo Perez Arriaga, had prior arrests and authorities also say he was part of a street gang.

The hard truth is that is that Officer Singh would still be here today if it weren’t for California’s sanctuary status.

