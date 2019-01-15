Save The Date: Here’s When Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Are Getting Married

Mark your calendars, because Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s wedding date is probably closer than you think.

The Hollywood power couple, who has had a whirlwind romance over the past year, are reportedly planning a swanky wedding for sometime in February 2019. That’s less than a month out. (RELATED: Hailey Baldwin Is The Next Model For This Huge Company [PHOTOS])

According to Page Six, Bieber, 24, and Baldwin, 22, sent out ‘Save The Date’ cards to their closest friends and family members. The date they’re asking everyone to keep in mind? February 28, the last day of the month.

Although Baldwin and Bieber are already technically married, the couple made it clear that they wanted to do a big marriage ceremony to make things really feel official. And planning is already in full force. The music has already been arranged (Bieber’s personal DJ is set to perform) and Baldwin is already arranging fashion for her bridal party. (RELATED: Hailey Baldwin’s Bridal Party Will Be Full Of Beautiful Models)

View this post on Instagram last night was dreamy A post shared by Hailey Rhode Bieber (@haileybieber) on May 8, 2018 at 10:52am PDT

It’s not clear where the couple plans to exchange their vows, or how large the ceremony will be. Many celebrities have been tying the knot in small parties recently, only inviting their closest confidants.

You can bet the wedding isn’t going to come cheap, though. With Justin Bieber reportedly worth around $265 million, and Hailey Baldwin’s impeccable and lavish style (she’s worth around $2 million, herself), it may be one of the most stylish weddings of the year.

