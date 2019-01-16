News Station Promotes The Detroit Lions By Showing The Vikings Destroying Them

An Ohio news station had an epic fail when trying to praise the Detroit Lions.

WTOL 11 out of Toledo recently ran a segment about the Lions promoting a social justice program. Seems like a nice enough thing to do, but it could have certainly been better thought out.

The video that played during the segment showed the Vikings completing a massive Hail Mary against the team. Yes, during a segment promoting the team, WTOL 11 showed one of our most embarrassing moments of the year.

You can watch the video posted by Busted Coverage Tuesday night below.

Local news does a story on the Lions & uses footage of Vikings completing a Hail Mary on the Lions pic.twitter.com/eP9wa1IVxS — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) January 15, 2019

What the hell is this cruel joke? The Lions are out here trying to make the world a better place as far as I can see, and WTOL is dropping tricks on them. (RELATED: Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford Is Lucky To Alive After Losing To The Vikings)

I really do hope this was truly a mistake because you’d have to be soulless to do it for real. Just cruel all the way around.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl) on Jan 15, 2019 at 12:06pm PST

Major props to the Lions for helping out the world, being role models and the thought leaders of a generation.

Shame on WTOL and everybody who laughed at this video. Shame on all of you!

