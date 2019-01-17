Liam Neeson Suffers Unthinkable Tragedy For The Second Time In A Row

Your first name

Liam Neeson has now lost two family members to fatal falls.

The “Taken” actor, 66, lost his nephew, Ronan Sexton, this weekend, nearly five years after he suffered a brutal fall and seriously injured his head. (RELATED: Liam Neeson Gives Brutally Honest Take About The Wage Gap In Hollywood)

View this post on Instagram A walk among the tombstones #liamneeson #awalkamongthetombstones A post shared by Liam Neeson (@neeson_liam) on Apr 5, 2016 at 7:46am PDT

Sexton was reportedly on a trip with his friends in southern England in 2014 when he hopped on top of a phone booth. He accidentally fell 20 feet from the towering structure and hit his head, sustaining permanent damage. He was 31 years old at the time.

And over the weekend, Sexton died surrounded by friends and family in the remote Northern Ireland village of Cushendall. He was 35 years old.

This isn’t the first head trauma that has affected Liam Neeson’s family. The actor’s wife of 15 years, Natasha Richardson, died ten years ago after suffering a head injury during a skiing trip in Canada. The couple had two children together. She was 45 years old.

View this post on Instagram #natasharichardson #liamneeson A post shared by LiamNatashaJuly 3 1994 (@liamandnatashaneeson) on Sep 23, 2018 at 5:24am PDT

Neeson has not remarried since losing his wife in 2009.

Follow Jena on Twitter