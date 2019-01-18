Journalists Attack Melania For Weekend Travel In The Wake Of Pelosi’s Grounding

Virginia Kruta | Associate Editor

First lady Melania Trump left Washington, D.C., on Thursday to spend the holiday weekend at her husband President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property, and many were quick to attack her for traveling just hours after the president grounded Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

On ABC’s “The View” Friday, regular guest host Ana Navarro brought up the topic, saying, “Let’s not forget that while he was canceling Nancy Pelosi going to visit troops in Afghanistan, Melania was flying on an Air Force jet to Mar-a-Lago in Florida.”

Navarro was not the only one to make the point, either.

MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell posed the same question on Twitter, arguing that Pelosi was “entitled” to use a military plane.

But as some pointed out: Melania Trump has no obligation to remain in the nation’s capital. Not only that, but her leaving would have no impact on any potential negotiations to reopen the government, which is still mired in the longest shutdown in history over funding for a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The president made it clear in the letter he sent to Speaker Pelosi that, in addition to the optics of international travel while 800,000 federal workers were not receiving pay, he felt that she would be better served to stay in Washington “negotiating with me and joining the Strong Border Security movement and end the Shutdown.” (RELATED: Trump Cancels Pelosi’s International Travel Over Shutdown)

He also suggested that if Pelosi still wants to make her trip to Brussels, Afghanistan and Egypt, she could fly commercial — and on Friday morning, Speaker Pelosi claimed that she initially did intend to make the trip via commercial means, but the White House’s revelation of that possibility had created an insurmountable security risk.

Pelosi has given no indication that she will engage in negotiations in spite of the fact that she is remaining in Washington.

