Billionaire Tom Steyer Responds To BuzzFeed’s Bombshell Trump Story

Billionaire Tom Steyer responded Friday to a recent BuzzFeed story suggesting that President Donald Trump directed one of his attorneys to lie about the nature of his business dealings in Russia.

Congress must do its constitutional duty and oust the president, Steyer said in a press statement following BuzzFeed’s article Thursday night claiming Trump directed his former attorney, Michael Cohen, to lie about a real estate deal the Trump Organization was pursuing in Russia.

“On behalf of the nearly 7 million Americans who have joined the Need to Impeach movement, I call on [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi, [New York Democratic Rep.] Jerry Nadler and every Member of Congress to begin impeachment hearings,” Steyer said. “It’s time for the legislative branch of government to do its constitutional duty.”

Steyer plowed another $6 million in December into what some Democratic leaders worry is an ill-fated attempt to impeach the president. Some liberal progressive lawmakers are warming to the idea, while Pelosi pushes back. (RELATED: Steyer Dumps More Cash Into Impeach Movement As Dems Jump On Board)

Neither Steyer nor any other Democrat pushing for impeachment have explained on why Trump should be removed. He had long-teased a possible presidential run in 2020 only to announce during a Jan. 9 trip to Iowa that he would instead focus on impeaching Trump and political funding.

Steyer created political advocacy group NextGen America in 2012 and has shoveled more than $100 million into various political campaigns since 2016. He has seen little success on this front, however, as many of the candidates and initiatives he has promoted in the past have fallen flat.

