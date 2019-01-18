Trump To Make ‘Major Announcement’ About Border ‘Crisis’ And Government Shutdown On Saturday

President Donald Trump tweeted on Friday afternoon that he would be making a “major announcement” about the ongoing government shutdown and the southern border.

Trump tweeted, “I will be making a major announcement concerning the Humanitarian Crisis on our Southern Border, and the Shutdown, tomorrow afternoon at 3 P.M., live from the @WhiteHouse.”

I will be making a major announcement concerning the Humanitarian Crisis on our Southern Border, and the Shutdown, tomorrow afternoon at 3 P.M., live from the @WhiteHouse. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2019

The government has been in the midst of a partial shutdown dating back to December 22. It’s currently the longest shutdown on record. (RELATED: I’m A Senior Trump Official, And I Hope A Long Shutdown Smokes Out The Resistance)

The shutdown affects roughly 800,000 federal employees, who missed their first paychecks a week ago. A press release from the Senate Appropriations Committee estimated more than 420,000 essential federal employees would be expected to work without pay.

President Trump has demanded over $5 billion in funding for a wall to be built along the southern border. The Democrats have flatly refused, with Speaker Pelosi, among other Democrats, calling a wall “immoral.” The Democrats had offered the White House less than $2 billion for “border security,” but refused to allow that money to be used toward building a wall.

The question remains whether the president could declare a state of emergency, thus giving him the necessary authorization to divert funds to build a wall.

Follow Mike on Twitter