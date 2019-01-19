‘Voted For Trump And Got Jeb’ — Coulter, Other Immigration Hawks Aren’t Happy With Trump’s Plan

Your first name

Conservative columnist Ann Coulter and other immigration hawks were less than pleased at President Donald Trump’s attempted compromise with Democrats to reopen the government and get funding for his his proposed border wall.

On Saturday afternoon, Trump gave a speech from the White House proposing several concessions including humanitarian assistance and a three-year extension for DACA recipients in exchange for additional border security that would have included $5.7 billion toward border barriers.

Most Democrats weren’t on board. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected it before the speech was even given. However, conservative immigration hawks like Coulter also weighed in against Trump’s plan, but for altogether different reasons. (RELATED: Ann Coulter To Those Who Say Trump Lacks Authority To Build Wall – ‘Pull Out Your Pocket Constitution’)

Coulter went straight for the jugular by comparing Trump to Jeb Bush.

“We voted for Trump and got Jeb!” she tweeted, calling Trump’s proposal “amnesty.”

Trump proposes amnesty. We voted for Trump and got Jeb! — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) January 19, 2019

There were plenty more where that came from:

Trump says USA doesn’t discriminate agst immigrants based on race, sex, class, etc. But we DO discriminate on the basis of whether you live within walking distance. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) January 19, 2019

100 miles of border wall in exchange for amnestying millions of illegals. So if we grant citizenship to a BILLION foreigners, maybe we can finally get a full border wall. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) January 19, 2019

The Federation for American Immigration Reform called Trump’s plan “betrayal” and “another amnesty.”

Attempting to solve a problem with more of what caused it in the first place. Also, why trade a small percentage of what you want for two Democrat amnesty priorities? Betrayal. https://t.co/SDKotfgqJB — FAIR (@FAIRImmigration) January 19, 2019

Think the border crisis is bad now? Wait until after another amnesty. Why is @realDonaldTrump turning a battle over our sovereignty into giving benefits to illegal aliens? — FAIR (@FAIRImmigration) January 19, 2019

Amnesty is not a good plan, @realDonaldTrump. It will encourage more illegal immigration and undermine the rule of law. — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) January 19, 2019

Immediate: 3 yrs of amnesty for 700,000 illegal aliens who’ll get work permits, Social Security #s & protection from deportation. Immediate: Temporary (read: Permanent) Protected Status extension for 300k illegal aliens. Later. Maybe. Someday: 230 miles of steel barriers. ???? — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) January 19, 2019

Not a good idea to end the (partial) government shut down by shutting down immigration enforcement with something like the Bridge Act. — Jessica Vaughan (@JessicaV_CIS) January 19, 2019

Really hard to see how the President’s proposal will be enacted. Trying to do too much. Grand bargains never work. Amnesty now, enforcement later, maybe… a little…. or not. https://t.co/c0MkKgwJwB — Jessica Vaughan (@JessicaV_CIS) January 19, 2019

Follow Scott on Twitter