MSNBC Guest Calls Trump A Domestic Terrorist, Compares Speech To ‘1933 Nazi Germany’

An MSNBC guest reacted to President Trump’s Saturday speech by calling it a “100 percent note for note recreation of 1933 Nazi Germany.”

Appearing with host Joy Reid on “MSNBC Live” following Trump’s speech, podcaster Fernand Amandi also stated that Democrats should not “negotiate with terrorists, be they foreign or, in this case, domestic.”

President Trump’s proposed plan includes temporary DACA protections and other compromises in exchange for a $5.7 billion down payment on a border wall, and was rejected by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi before the speech was even given.

“As to that ridiculous farce of a speech we just heard a few moments ago,” Amandi said, “first I think it is important — let’s acknowledge Stephen Miller for again doing a successful 100 percent note for note recreation of 1933 Nazi Germany in the tone and the rhetoric and the language of that speech. I mean, what in the hell was that?”

Amandi accused the president of “equating” illegal immigrants with “rapers and murderers and disease spreaders” when “many of them come to this country for a better life fleeing persecution or to contribute to our very American economy.” (RELATED: Tucker Carlson: America’s Elites Want ‘Immigration Without Limit’)

The MSNBC guest then had some advice for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democrats: “To Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats, I think they should keep doing what they’re doing,” he said. “Keep the ball in Donald Trump’s court and maintain the position that this government does not negotiate with a Trump shutdown that is being done under hostage pretenses, and it does not negotiate with terrorists be they foreign or, in this case, domestic.”

