March For Life Or Women’s March — Which Is More Welcoming?

Would activists at the Women’s March and the March for Life be welcoming toward everyone on the spectrum between pro-life and pro-choice?

The pro-life March for Life and the liberal-leaning Women’s March took place in Washington, D.C., on Friday and Saturday, respectively. While those at both marches said they’d be welcoming toward marchers on the other end of the abortion debate, there was more hesitation on the part of those attending Saturday’s event.

Pro-life marchers encouraged any and all people to come for the sake of learning, but some attending the Women’s March weren’t so keen on welcoming those who are actively advocating for life over abortion. (RELATED: Bar-Hopping With Liberals On Election Night)

Watch some of The Daily Caller News Foundation’s other videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to make sure you never miss out on a great video.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.