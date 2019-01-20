Matthew McConaughey Makes Appearance At Texas Basketball Game

Your first name

Matthew McConaughey made an appearance during the Texas basketball game against Oklahoma Saturday.

Naturally, McConaughey, who is known as a huge Texas fan, just couldn’t show up dressed in a normal outfit. Nope, he rocked an orange suit as he sat with the team and cheered on the Longhorns in their 75-72 victory. (RELATED: Matthew McConaughey Was Pure Electricity At The Sugar Bowl Between Texas And Georgia)

Take a look at all the evidence below.

Watching McConaughey at sporting events never gets old. The man is just a passionate sports fan, and it’s one of the coolest things about him.

Most celebrities behave like they’re way too cool for school. Not McConaughey. He’s out here trying to get the bench hyped.

The man just can’t get enough of Texas athletics.

Could you imagine what type of reaction he’d have if Texas won the national title in football? He’d probably die of excitement right on the spot.

Keep on living on, McConaughey. It’s a joy watching the show.