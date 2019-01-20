Refs Blow Obvious Pass Interference Call During Saints’ Loss To Rams

The Rams beat the Saints Sunday night securing a trip to the Super Bowl, and the game featured one of the worst officiating decisions in NFL history.

Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis was absolutely destroyed while trying to catch a ball late in the game during the 26-23 loss, and not a single flag was thrown.

I’m not talking about a little bit of accidental contact. I’m talking about a dude getting obliterated and the refs not doing anything.

You can watch the insane play below. Prepare to have your night ruined.

No flag here is a WILD call. These refs wont make it out alive if the Saints somehow lose this game pic.twitter.com/jTK41wDtre — Barstool Sports (@barstooltweetss) January 20, 2019

What the hell were the refs looking at? Lewis got destroyed. He got shredded by the Rams’ defender, and not a single ref thought anything wrong happened. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments You Might Have Missed From The NFL Divisional Playoff Games)

Seriously, what is going on? We might have to shut the whole thing down until we can figure out what is happening.

The NFL should be embarrassed. What an absolute disaster of a situation. The Rams are now in the Super Bowl after that no-call, and the Saints are going home.

It just doesn’t feel right.

