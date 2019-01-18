Tickets For The AFC Championship Between The Patriots And Chiefs Are Under $200

It won’t cost much money at all to get a seat at the AFC championship Sunday between the Patriots and Chiefs.

There are tickets on SeatGeek for as little as $199 with fees included. For comparison, the cheapest ticket for the Rams vs. Saints in the NFC title game costs $343.

These ticket prices being so low makes no sense to me. The Patriots vs. the Chiefs is one of the most hyped playoff games in recent memories.

They’ve been talking about it nonstop on ESPN for days now. You’d think tickets would be selling for a king’s ransom. Instead, they’re only a couple hundred bucks.

I’m sure the NFL isn’t happy about that at all.

If I had to lobby a guess as to why the prices are so low, I’d say the fact the weather is supposed to be brutal isn’t helping sales. (RELATED: Patriots Coach Bill Belichick Talks About Playing In The Cold Weather Against The Chiefs)

I don’t care if the weather is bad or not. That’s not an excuse to miss a game. Buy a better jacket and show up to your support your squad.

There’s honestly no excuse to miss the AFC title game if you can make it given how incredibly cheap the tickets are selling for.

For those of you who for sure will be staying home, you can catch the game on CBS at 6:40 p.m. EST.