New Report: Eagles Teammates Say Carson Wentz Is ‘Selfish’

A new report claims “more than half a dozen” players on the Philadelphia Eagles are out on Carson Wentz, calling the QB “selfish” and “uncompromising.”

The piece, written by Philly Voice’s Joseph Santoliquito, alleges that more than a few of Wentz’s teammates have a growing distaste for his leadership style and favoritism, despite the team’s very public decision to stick with Wentz as their starter next season. (RELATED: Here’s An Update On Carson Wentz’s Condition. Things Aren’t Looking Great For Eagles Fans)

All of Santoliquito’s sources are anonymous, but they lobby some very salacious allegations at Wentz.

“He’s had his ass kissed his whole life, and sometimes acts like he’s won 10 Super Bowls, when he hasn’t played in, let alone won, a playoff game yet,” one source told him, adding, “everyone around him wants good things for him. He did more thinking on the field than he did playing (in 2018). You don’t have to be a brain surgeon or a football expert to see how differently this team plays and reacts with one guy as opposed to the other.”

Yikes. Another adds Wentz hates being “questioned,” and needs to practice what he preaches” and start “to take accountability.”

Still, more players lobbied unflattering charges at the QB, calling him “egotistical” and “selfish,” guilty of playing favorites and acting “like he’s won 10 Super Bowls” behind closed doors.

Needless to say, the article didn’t land well in Philly. Players quickly circled the wagon and denounced Santoliquito’s report, coming out one by one on Twitter to rally in support of Wentz.

Don’t believe everything you read!!! Carson has been nothing but a GREAT person, GREAT teammate and GREAT leader since Day 1. Our locker room stands behind him all the way. We can’t wait to get back to work and be the best team we can be in 2019! #FlyEaglesFly — Zach Ertz (@ZERTZ_86) January 21, 2019

Reading through this Carson Wentz thing and as a leader on this team none of that is true Carson is a great teammate and great player we are all behind him 100% he’s our guy and will come back and prove the world wrong. If you got a problem feel free to @ me I’ll respond — fletcher cox (@fcoxx_91) January 21, 2019

Whoever wrote that article needs to check their “sources”. #fakenews Carson has been and is our leader and our QB. Y’all know where to find me if you have any issues.#flyeaglesfly — Lane Johnson (@LaneJohnson65) January 21, 2019

Others in Philly media have echoed players’ sentiments on the record, claiming the locker room loves Carson Wentz both on the field and behind closed doors.

All I can say is I have spoken to many @Eagles players – on an off the record. Not one has ever disparaged Wentz as a teammate or leader. I predicted this narrative: Wentz becomes the bad guy. It’s not fair to him. https://t.co/hESTUMj1yV — Glen Macnow (@RealGlenMacnow) January 21, 2019

Luckily, the Eagles have an entire offseason to iron out any remaining (or fabricated) drama.

