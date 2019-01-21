Racist Liberals And Their Media Enablers Smear Innocent High School Students

On today’s edition of The Daily Daily Caller Podcast, we cover the major media failures of the last weekend. Between the racist smearing of Catholic high school students, the BuzzFeed bombshell that turned out to be a dud, and the anti-Semitism of the Women’s March, there’s plenty to go over. Plus, President Donald Trump offers Democrats a deal to reopen the government, a deal they rejected before even hearing what it was. It was a horrible weekend for anyone interested in the truth.

Listen to the show:

The story was a perfect fit for the liberal narrative — white students in “MAGA Hats” harassing a sweet, innocent Native American just minding his own business. Racism, pure and simple, and the media ran with it Saturday. The only problem was it wasn’t true. But by the time any “journalists” bothered to look into the story, it had already been reported. Journalists and celebrities called for the heads of the Covington Catholic High School students, then the truth came out.

Liberal Native American activist Nathan Phillips claimed he’d been surrounded by the students while they chanted “build the wall,” only that didn’t happen. After Phillips became a media star, more videos of the confrontation emerged and showed he was the aggressor. His story changed significantly, multiple times, even as TV hosts preached that he was the victim of Trump-inspired racism. It was an embarrassment that should cost some of them their jobs, or at least lead to some soul-searching, but neither will happen because being a liberal means not only are you not bound by reality or standards of honesty, you never have to say you’re sorry.

From a short video clip on social media, the people who routinely complain that videos by James O’Keefe are “heavily edited” so they can ignore them, took that out-of-context clip and a still image from it and ran with it to ruin the lives of innocent kids. It was a disgrace, but not surprising in the least. We listen to their own words and expose all of it on the show.

BuzzFeed had the story of the century — President Donald Trump had ordered his lawyer to lie to Congress. Subornation of perjury was going to bring about impeachment. No one else could verify the story, but it was too good to ignore, so cable news ran with it, mentioning impeachment more than 200 times on Friday. It was over … until the special counsel’s office issued a first of its kind statement saying the story wasn’t true. Has there ever been a story that needed a correction, clarification, or retraction that originally made a Democrat look bad? There have been so many about Trump that it’s hard to count.

The president offered Democrats a deal to reopen the government on Saturday that included items they say they’d do anything for. Anything, it seems, but cut a deal with the president to secure the southern U.S. border. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office rejected the offer an hour before it was made. And since Democrats refuse to deal with the president, the shutdown continues.

The Women’s March on Saturday was a dud, as the exposure of its leaders as racists and anti-Semites drove down attendance. That didn’t stop liberal darling Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez from attending and turning a question about the anti-Semitism of the march’s leaders into an attack on the president. Were it not for double standards, liberals would have no standards at all.

You have to hear today’s show to believe it.

Help spread the word about The Daily Daily Caller Podcast. Please take a minute to rate and review on iTunes, share on social media and be sure to subscribe so you never miss an episode:

The Daily Daily Caller Podcast is a daily look and mocking of the news from a conservative perspective. Hosted by Derek Hunter, it is available in audio form Monday-Thursday and will have a video option on Fridays.

Derek Hunter is a columnist and contributing editor for The Daily Caller and author of “Outrage, INC: How the Liberal Mob Ruined Science, Journalism, and Hollywood” from HarperCollins, available now. Pick Up a copy, or several copies, here. Send compliments and complaints to derek@dailycaller.com or follow him on Twitter at @derekahunter.