Miley Cyrus Tells Followers: ‘Weed Makes You Happy’

Miley Cyrus did not beat around the bush Monday when she posted a picture of herself with a marijuana joint in her mouth and promoted smoking weed to “make you happy.”

“Listen to Miley. She also knows what’s up,” the 26-year-old singer captioned her post on Instagram along with a photo of herself with a message that read, “Weed makes you happy.” (RELATED: Miley Cyrus: ‘I Will Never Do A Red Carpet Again’)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jan 21, 2019 at 3:43pm PST

It is unclear at this point what inspired the post. But hours earlier she shared a post about love in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. day.

The caption next to her post read, “Listen to Hannah [Montana]. She knows what’s up. #MLKDay LOVE LOVE LOVE @happyhippiefdn.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jan 21, 2019 at 11:24am PST

The “Wrecking Ball” hitmaker has never been shy about her thoughts on a variety of topics and has long-shared her love of marijuana with her followers, though it has been a while. However, she used to claim that it wasn’t like she was “sitting around telling a bunch of kids to do a bunch of drugs.”

Cyrus made headlines last month with reports that she and longtime boyfriend actor Liam Hemsworth finally tied the knot surrounded by family and friends.

Shortly after the reports surfaced, she posted a handful of black-and-white pictures on her social media all but confirming that the popular Hollywood couple had indeed got married.

In one of the posts Cyrus wrote, “10 years later….”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Dec 26, 2018 at 12:49pm PST