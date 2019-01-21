Tucker Condemns Media Treatment Of Catholic Boys: They ‘Were Not A Roving Mob’

Tucker Carlson addressed the media’s quick trigger in prematurely vilifying a group of Catholic students wearing MAGA hats over a confrontation between the students and a group of Native American protesters last week.

“The full video of what happened on Friday in Washington is well over an hour long. The four minutes that made Twitter don’t tell the story but, instead, distort the story. A longer look shows that the boys from Covington Catholic in Kentucky were not a roving mob looking for a fight,” Carlson noted during his show Monday.

“Members of a group called the Black Hebrew Israelites, that’s a black supremacist organization, began taunting them with racial epitaphs and then Nathan Phillips, the now famous American Indian activist approached them pounding on his drum,” he continued. “The footage seems to suggest the boys were unsure of whether Phillips was hostile or taking their side against the Black Hebrew Israelites.”

Must Watch: Native-American elder taunted by racist MAGA-hat wearing teens, speaks and cries for America, the country he defended and sacrificed and wore the uniform for. It is people like Nathan Phillips who make America great.

— Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) January 19, 2019



“So what really happened on Friday? You can watch for yourself and decide. There is plenty of video out there of it. And some of it is fascinating and revealing. But what we know for certain at this point is that our cultural leaders are in effect bigots. They understand the reality on the basis of stereotypes. When the facts don’t conform to what they think they know, they ignore the facts,” he continued. (RELATED: Apologies Roll In For Catholic School Protesters As Fuller Picture Of Events Emerges)

Carlson added, “They see this country not a group of people or of citizens but as a collection of groups and some of those groups they’re convinced are morally inferior to other groups. They know that’s true they say it out loud. And that belief shapes almost all of their perceptions of the world.”

“It’s not surprising then that when a group of pro-life Catholic kids who look like lacrosse players and live in Kentucky are accused of wrongdoing the media don’t pause for a moment without casting judgment,” Carlson concluded.

He proceeded to discuss the members of the media that jumped the gun in assigning blame, such as CNN’s Ana Navarro and The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman.

