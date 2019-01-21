Undercover At The Women’s March

What is it like to actually participate in the Women’s March? Check out this video where TheDCNF video team goes undercover at the march in Washington, D.C.

At one point in the march, leaders built a wall by holding hands around a perimeter they didn’t want participants going through. Many participants were dressed up in eclectic garb, including one woman dressed as lady liberty. Other protesters made signs that said things like “keep your rosaries off my ovaries.”

All in all, TheDCNF also found it interesting that President Donald Trump managed to get thousands of women to come to him at his hotel on Saturday. (RELATED: Bar Hopping With Liberals On Election Night)

