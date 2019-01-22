CNN’s Symone Sanders Doubles Down After Being Criticized For Mocking Covington Student’s TV Interview

CNN political commentator Symone Sanders doubled down on Tuesday after being criticized for mocking Covington Catholic High School student Nick Sandmann’s television interview performance.

“When you’re trying to remember the lines the PR team gave you,” Sanders tweeted, posting a preview of the “Today” interview with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie scheduled to run on Wednesday. In it, the Covington Catholic junior insisted he had “every right” to stand where he stood during the incident.

When you’re trying to remember the lines the PR team gave you ???????? https://t.co/xbYwfgfnFp — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) January 22, 2019

Sanders was roundly condemned for what many considered punching down:

I vaguely remember this sort of accusation being considered a cruel and immoral attack on kids. https://t.co/CZxZ2aCm4D — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) January 23, 2019

I have been on live TV for close to a decade and know it can be difficult to articulate your points well in the TV news medium, especially for those new to it. I can’t imagine having that insight and criticizing a high school kid thrust into the spotlight in this way… https://t.co/pu10ipvKYQ — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) January 22, 2019

CNN contributor mocks a *high school junior* for not being good on camera pic.twitter.com/tojnllVtQL — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) January 23, 2019

HE IS A KID! LEAVE HIM ALONE! https://t.co/GVDTdliqpk — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) January 23, 2019

The Reagan Battalion tweet drew a response from the CNN commentator and former Bernie Sanders national press secretary, who responded by stating that she was “just speaking the facts.” (RELATED: Apologies Roll In For Catholic School Protesters As Fuller Picture Of Events Emerges)

I’m just speaking the facts. Facts don’t discriminate on age. Be mad. https://t.co/qbWVj18yBY — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) January 23, 2019

Which prompted this back and forth:

Your entire tweet was an assumption. https://t.co/8pDnwqlPua — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) January 23, 2019

Finally, Sanders added a few more tweets attempting to explain her rationale, as a “communications professional.”

As a communications professional let me help y’all, if I put my client on tv and they look rehearsed or struggle through the interview, I’m not doing my client a good service. Idc if my client was 15 or 50. Now if I want to hammer home my client is 15 to the audience… — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) January 23, 2019

I sit the parent next to my client in the interview. Probably client’s mother for the desired effect. The parent says nothing, but the point is clear. What I don’t do is put my client out there it goes poorly then I blame the onlookers for pointing out my client looks rehearsed — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) January 23, 2019

The same people saying the kid in the video “is just a kid” needs to keep that same energy the next time an officer guns down a black or brown “kid.” It’s not “attacking” to point out the bad behavior or being not ready for prime time tv. But whatever. I digress. ✌???? — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) January 23, 2019

