CNN’s Symone Sanders Doubles Down After Being Criticized For Mocking Covington Student’s TV Interview

Scott Morefield | Reporter

CNN political commentator Symone Sanders doubled down on Tuesday after being criticized for mocking Covington Catholic High School student Nick Sandmann’s television interview performance.

“When you’re trying to remember the lines the PR team gave you,” Sanders tweeted, posting a preview of the “Today” interview with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie scheduled to run on Wednesday. In it, the Covington Catholic junior insisted he had “every right” to stand where he stood during the incident.

Sanders was roundly condemned for what many considered punching down:

The Reagan Battalion tweet drew a response from the CNN commentator and former Bernie Sanders national press secretary, who responded by stating that she was “just speaking the facts.” (RELATED: Apologies Roll In For Catholic School Protesters As Fuller Picture Of Events Emerges)

Which prompted this back and forth:

Finally, Sanders added a few more tweets attempting to explain her rationale, as a “communications professional.”

Follow Scott on Twitter

Tags : cnn covington catholic symone sanders
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller