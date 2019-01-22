Afternoon Mirror: Darla Shine Drags Dan Rather For Criticizing #CovingtonBoys

Quote of the Day:

“Don’t take anything for granted – every day is a blessing — and family is everything. It’s always good to remind yourself of that — before something does it for you. #countyourblessings.”

— Bret Baier, Fox News, after he was in a major car accident with his family in Montana. The host’s car flipped on the icy roads on his way to the airport. His advice: “Always wear your seatbelt,” he said in a statement. In happier times, Baier recently rapped with The Sugarhill Gang at the “Special Report” Christmas party.

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley remarked, “So sorry for what I know was a traumatic experience. Thankful you and your family are ok. Prayers going up on a speedy recovery.”

‘We send our best to @BretBaier and his family today. @WillieGeist, @MorningMika, @Mike Barnicle.” — Morning Joe. WAIT. WHERE IS JOE SCARBOROUGH?

Joe Scarborough is praising the NYT

“The @nytimes ‘The Truth is Worth It’ commercials are really inspiring.” — Joe Scarborough, MSNBC co-host, Mika’s husband and former member of the GOP. (RELATED: Did Joe And Mika’s Wedding Damage America’s Founding Docs?)

ICYMI — my writeup of CNN Brian Stelter‘s Sunday show “Reliable Sources.” We Watch So You Don’t Have To: Here.

Journo: Is this over yet?

“We done with the high school kids and Indian yet or nah?” — Eddie Scarry, commentary writer, The Washington Examiner, at 10:26 p.m. Monday night.

Darla Shine goes after Dan Rather on #CovingtonBoys

“So of all people #DanRather has not corrected his twitter page and still has tweets up accusing #CovingtonCatholic boys of taunting #NathanPhillips.” —Darla Shine, wife of Bill Shine, White House deputy chief of staff.

Longtime newsman Dan Rather tweeted: “The young men trying to intimidate Native American veteran Nathan Phillips rightly outrage. But who taught them the chants, fostered the intolerance, stirred up racial division for political gain? Adults and political leaders hold the greatest responsibility for our times.”

Rather says Giuliani reminds him of a circus performer

“Rudy Giuliani reminds me of one of those jugglers in the circus on a unicycle, peddling every which direction. But instead of bowling pins, he’s juggling with the truth. And it seems to be falling to the ground all around him.” —Dan Rather, author of What Unites Us.

Gossip Roundup

“Home. Pooped. Back at it tomorrow.” — Patrick Skinner, former CIA case officer.

“National Review should be ashamed of themselves.” — Will Ricciardella, social media director, The Washington Examiner, formerly with The Daily Caller. He occasionally eats meatballs. National Review published a story on the Covington high school boys over the weekend and then deleted it. Read National Review‘s apology piece here.

My coworker has words with teen activist CJ Pearson

Simonson is a media writer for The Daily Caller. CJ Pearson is a junior in high school.

CJ Pearson: “We’re getting new submissions every 30 seconds. Every member of the media who defamed, slandered, and doxxed the #CovingtonBoys on Twitter will be served. Each and every tweet will be archived and turned over to the students’ legal counsel.”

Joe Gabriel Simonson: “How can you say they’ll be served? You’re not their lawyer and speaking on behalf of them is extremely questionable at best. Let adults handle this, please.”

CJ Pearson: “Maybe because I’ve been in contact with their legal team. While you’ve been tweeting, I’ve been working. Go write some more trash for the National Review (one of the many publications that maligned these kids), thanks.”

The Informer

“A number of people in Trump world are genuinely perplexed/befuddled/frustrated by Rudy Giuliani’s statements. Don’t understand what he is trying to accomplish and what he’s doing.” — Josh Dawsey, White House reporter, The Washington Post.

Sam Stein has a question

“Must we have a take on everything?” —Sam Stein, The Daily Beast.

Dear Twitter: Be Best from Jonah Goldberg

“Dear Twitter, if you want me to see tweets of people I follow that I might have missed, that’s defensible. But please stop putting tweets from asshats I don’t follow in my feed. If I wanted to see their tweets, I’d follow them. You make me want to put out cigarettes in my hand.” — Jonah Goldberg, NationalReviewOnline.

Donald Trump Jr. lets MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell have it

Donald Trump, Jr., January 21, 10:58 p.m.: “Waiting for you to do the right thing and retract this … oh who am I kidding? You couldn’t care less about what’s right or true, just your leftist narrative.

Andrea Mitchell, Jan. 19, 11:11 p.m.: “This is heartbreaking. Such disrespect and racism.”

Kathy Griffin calls the #CovingtonBoys ‘fuckers’

“Ps. The reply from the school was pathetic and impotent. Name these kids. I want NAMES. Shame them. If you think these fuckers wouldn’t dox you in a heartbeat, think again.” — Kathy Griffin, comedian.

Ex-FNC scriptwriter offers warning for us about cords

“Ever throw out a random wire cord, thinking u ‘don’t need this, wtf is this random wire cord doing here, how the hell did it ever get in my apartment, it’s taking up space’ and then months later remember u need it badly but it’s too late bc ur the dumbass who threw it out.” — Pardes Seleh, former FNC scriptwriter, Laura Ingraham‘s show.

CNN Commentator sticks to his POV regarding #CovingtonBoys

“My feelings about the #CovingtonBoys are unchanged since the first reporting and viewing many different videos. The boys acted inappropriately and chaperones should have intervened. And boys should not have been permitted to wear MAGA hats if they were representing the school.” — Father Edward Beck, CNN commentator.

Alyssa Milano weighs in on #CovingtonBoys

“Let’s not forget — this entire event happened because a group of boys went on a school-sanctioned trip to protest against a woman’s right to her own body and reproductive healthcare. It is not debatable that bigotry was at play from the start.” — Alyssa Milano, actress, lefty activist.

WatchutalkinboutWillis?

“The right’s gaslighting of the maga kid video is right out of spousal abuse 101. ‘No you didn’t see what you saw, you must have been mistaken. You’re hysterical and out of control.'” — Oliver Willis, senior reporter, lefty-leaning ShareBlue.

When journalism goes low, she says no

“True story: when I got a labiaplasty someone from Vice wanted to have a chef prepare it so he could eat it. LMAO: the one publicity stunt I couldn’t get down with was cannibalism.” —Sydney Elaine Leathers, porn film actress and former sexting partner to ex-Rep. Anthony Weiner (D-Pricksville).