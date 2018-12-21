FNC’s Bret Baier Raps With The Sugarhill Gang

Your first name

When you think about rap music, you don’t think beefy white guy in a goofy bright red suit drenched in white polka dots and bright green Christmas trees.

But there was Fox News host Bret Baier getting funky with The Sugarhill Gang at the “Special Report” Christmas party Thursday night at the Dubliner, an Irish bar near the Capitol.

“My boss is cooler than your boss. Ladies and gentlemen, @BretBaier and The Sugarhill Gang!” wrote FNC “Special Report” booker Ashley Moir on Twitter.

WaPo reporter Dan Lamothe was also impressed.

“That suit is fire,” he wrote on Twitter, using the fire emoji.

CNN Political Commentator Doug Heye added, “Can’t argue with this clip.”

Many observers said they had mad new respect for Baier.

I’ve watched this five times now. You’re forewarned: Once you start watching you can’t stop.