NBC’s Tom Brokaw: Democrats Just As Much To Blame For Shutdown

NBC anchor and veteran journalist Tom Brokaw said Tuesday that Democrats share blame for the partial government shutdown, which has now reached its fifth week.

WATCH:

The shutdown is in its 32nd day as Democrats and Republicans battle over spending for border security. Over the weekend, President Donald Trump offered temporary extensions on protections for DACA recipients and immigrants under Temporary Protected Status in exchange for $5.7 billion for the wall. (RELATED: Trump Announces Plan To Fox Border Crisis)

Democrats rejected the deal outright, explaining that they won’t agree to any deal that doesn’t open the government first.

“I think the Democrats are as much to blame right now as the Republicans are,” Brokaw said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” “They’ve got control of the House, but they’re mostly just, ‘yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, we’re not going to do what you wanna do.’ I haven’t seen a grand plan.”

“You’ve got the young people running through the halls, who are the new members of Congress, who are conducting pep rallies every day instead of getting together with the more moderate people,” he continued. “They’re being driven hard from the left. It’s a time of great chaos I think.”

