Rand Paul Backs Covington Students

Sen. Rand Paul came to the defense of the Covington Catholic High School students who were accused of mocking and taunting a Native American elder after a video of their confrontation in front of the Lincoln Memorial went viral over the weekend.

More videos and additional information that surfaced in the days that followed the initial viral video, however, made it clear that there was much more to the story.

Paul retweeted a tweet thread from Republican Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie, who represents Covington, Kentucky, and therefore has Covington Catholic High School in his district. Paul added his own comment in support of Massie’s tweet. (RELATED: Thomas Massie Stands With MAGA Hat Kids)

Please see this thread from my friend and the Congressman representing Covington, Kentucky. I urge everyone to stop going after people online with very little information, but rather carefully consider the facts here. These kids are taking all sorts of abuse they do not deserve. https://t.co/y8VgRysjiN — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 21, 2019

“Please see this thread from my friend and the Congressman representing Covington, Kentucky,” Paul said. “I urge everyone to stop going after people online with very little information, but rather carefully consider the facts here. These kids are taking all sorts of abuse they do not deserve.”