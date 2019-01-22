Joy Behar: The Media Jumped To Condemn Covington Teens Because They Hate Trump

“The View” cohost Joy Behar admitted Tuesday that the media rushed to judgment against the Covington Catholic students because they hate President Donald Trump.

Whoopi Goldberg noted that the teens were falsely accused of harassing a Native American man, Nathan Phillips, while wearing “Make America Great Again” hats on a class trip in Washington, D.C. Goldberg wondered why the media rushed to trash the teens before the full video showed how the event truly played out. (RELATED: The Real Story Behind The Catholic School Boys And Their Dust Up With A Native American Veteran)

“Because we’re desperate to get Trump out of office,” Behar asserted to audience laughter.

WATCH:

“That’s why,” she said. “I think that that’s the reason. I think the press jumps the gun a lot because we just have so much circumstantial evidence against this guy that we basically are hoping that, you know, Cohen’s got the goods and what have you. So it’s wishful thinking.”

Abby Huntsman claimed that Trump supporters rushed to judgment on the situation as well and denied Behar’s explanation for the media’s missteps.

“I think a collective ‘we’ — as a society — jump to judgment today and you believe whatever you want to believe,” she said.

While a short video of the Covington teens appeared to show them surrounding Phillips, a Native American drummer, and mocking him, the full video reveals that they were doing school spirit chants when Phillips approached them and began drumming in their faces.

