Busch Beer Has Hilarious Troll On Ja Rule Over Fyre Festival Disaster

Busch Beer had an amazing tweet involving Ja Rule.

The now infamous rapper has been in the news nonstop lately thanks to the wonderful Fyre Festival documentaries on Netflix and Hulu. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Women On Instagram)

That’s probably what led Ja Rule to tweet, “I too was hustled, scammed, bamboozled, hood winked, lead astray!!!”

I too was hustled, scammed, bamboozled, hood winked, lead astray!!! — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 20, 2019

Busch fired back Tuesday with a quote tweet that read, “When your friend invites you over but doesn’t have Busch in the fridge.”

When your friend invites you over but doesn’t have Busch in the fridge https://t.co/xluO25GU7l — Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) January 22, 2019

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s moments like this one that remind us all why social media actually can be cool. Ja Rule is over in one corner trying to (unsuccessfully) defend himself, and Busch is in the other corner just destroying him.

Absolutely beautiful on all counts. Well done, Bush. Well done. I might have to get some of their beer just because that tweet was so funny.

Also, you absolutely need to be watching these documentaries if you haven’t already. Both of them are outstanding, and it’s unbelievable just how bad Billy McFarland and the rest of those bozos screwed up the Fyre Festival.

It is one of the greatest examples of incompetence that I’ve ever seen.

Check them out and then get back to me. Trust me, you won’t regret it.