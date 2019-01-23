UGA Grad Student Doesn’t Understand Why Saying ‘Some White People May Have To Die’ Is ‘Controversial’

Your first name

A University of Georgia graduate student does not understand why saying “some white people may have to die” is receiving backlash.

Philosophy grad student and teaching assistant Irami Osei-Frimpong originally made the comment on the Overheard at UGA Facebook page Jan. 16, Campus Reform reported.

“Some white people may have to die for Black communities to be made whole in this struggle to advance to freedom,” Osei-Frimpong wrote, according to a screenshot from Campus Reform. “To pretend that’s not the case is ahistorical and generally naive.”

Osei-Frimpong does not understand why he is getting criticized, however.

“I’m confused why that is so controversial,” Osei-Frimpong said, WSB-TV reported Tuesday.

The UGA grad student added he was not trying to call for violence, but was being “honest of racial progress,” according to WSB-TV reported.

UGA donors and alumni have suggested to stop giving money to the school unless Osei-Frimpong is fired.

“If they fire me, they’d be firing me for doing my job,” Osei-Frimpong said.

UGA released a statement Sunday saying they were considering legal options.

“Racism has no place on our campus, and we condemn the advocacy or suggestion of violence in any form,” the statement posted to Twitter said. (Covington Catholic Students Hit With Threats Of Being Burned Alive And Sexually Abused)

Osei-Frimpong has a history of demeaning white people. He compared white southerners to “sociopaths” and “autistic kids.” The teaching assistant also called for white people’s churches, schools and families to be “dismantled” because they supposedly created “crappy white people,” Campus Reform reported.

UGA baseball player Adam Sasser, who was accused of saying racial slurs at the school’s football game, was dismissed from the team in October 2018, according to USA Today.

Osei-Frimpong did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Follow Neetu on Twitter

Send tips to: neetu@dailycallernewsfoundation.org

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.