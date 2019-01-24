Ann Coulter Says She’d Make A ‘FANTASTIC’ Prez

This is not the first time that President Trump‘s biggest influencer has challenged him. It won’t be the last.

And if members of the Americans for Legal Immigration PAC have their way, conservative commentator and bestselling author Ann Coulter will be running for the White House in 2020.

“I’m very flattered — and they’re totally right, I’d be a FANTASTIC president — but I’m against women working,” Coulter, an extremely vocal immigration hawk, told The Mirror Thursday afternoon when asked for her reaction to the PAC’s desire to get her into the Oval Office.

ALIPAC backed Trump in 2016. But they are looking for a fresh face that meets their needs — and Coulter fits the bill.

The Washington Times first broke the news about the PAC drafting a campaign f to push Coulter to run against the big dog.

“I hope Ann Coulter will give serious consideration to running against Trump in the primary and run on a MAGA platform,” said ALIPAC President William Gheen, as reported by TWT.

She’s got fans.

Most recently, former Arkansas GOP Gov. Mike Huckabee also urged Coulter to run for president on Fox News Radio on Monday.

While discussing Trump’s wall proposal and the government shutdown, Huckabee said, “Well, first of all, Ann Coulter, if she’s got the way to get it done then let her run for office.”

Coulter has been a nasty thorn in Trump’s side for a good while.

Back in December, she publicly ripped the president to shreds in an op-ed she posted on her own website.

She knifed him not just for his inability to handle immigration as he promised in his campaign, but for sleeping with a porn star and being a narcissist.

Coulter said the perception of Trump is “gigantic douchebag.” She said his safe word with porn star Stormy Daniels was “wall.” She called him a “vulgar publicity hound” and later mentioned his “vulgar narcissism.”

Even she calls Trump a liar for his impotence on immigration. “We voted for Trump and got Jeb,” she cracked five days ago, placing Trump even lower than former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, who was notoriously called “low-energy” during the presidential campaign.

In December, Trump did the only thing he could think of to handle Coulter’s vicious attacks: He unfollowed her on Twitter. Which seems kind of lame considering he is the leader of the free world.

“At least he read the column,” Coulter dished to TheWrap at the time.

MSNBC’s Chris Matthews propped her up in December, along with shock jock Rush Limbaugh. Matthews blamed Coulter and Limbaugh for the government shutdown, saying their words had persuaded Trump to dig in his heels about the shutdown.

Earlier in January, 24 days into the government shutdown, Coulter insulted Trump with incredible abandon.

“He is dead in the water if he doesn’t build that wall. Dead, dead, dead. Dead,” Coulter told VICE News’ Michael Moynihan.

Could you imagine these two in a debate?

Ratings gold.