Jeff Bridges Drops ‘The Big Lebowski’ Teaser As The Dude

Jeff Bridges got everyone excited Thursday when he dropped a teaser trailer for some kind of “The Big Lebowski” return as he dressed once more as his most iconic character, The Dude.

"Can't be living in the past, man. Stay tuned," the 69-year-old actor tweeted, along with a clip he posted for his thousands of followers. In the video, decked out as "The Dude" from the classic Coen brother's film, the actor looks around a disheveled room at what appears to be backstage before he laughs. Then a tumbleweed rolls by in the next scene and the numbers on the screen read, "2.3.19."

Check it out!

Can’t be living in the past, man. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/zL2CLYhGAM — Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) January 24, 2019

“The Big Lebowski” came out almost 21 years ago in March of 1998 and quickly became a cult favorite. Many reports have speculated that Bridges’ teaser could be part of a Super Bowl LIII commercial as the big game against the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams takes place on that same date next month in Atlanta.

According to IMDb, the film grossed more than $46 million worldwide at the box office and the role helped cement Bridges, who’s rarely shy, as one of the greatest actors of our time.

Hours earlier, singer Cardi B dropped another teaser for a Pepsi commercial dated for the Super Bowl date.

Super Bowl LIII kicks off next Sunday, February 3, at 6:30 p.m. eastern time.