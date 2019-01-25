Anne Hathaway Thinks She’s Better At This One Thing As A Blonde

Anne Hathaway’s theory about her personality changing with her hair color can’t be missed.

The actress, who costars alongside Matthew McConaughey in the thriller “Serenity,” claims dying her hair blonde made her funnier. (RELATED: Anne Hathaway Says She’s Giving Up Drinking For 18 Years. Here’s Why)

“I felt funnier!” Hathway told W magazine. “I don’t know why, but I just felt that I could be funnier while saying less. I know that doesn’t make any sense, but it was just—it’s nice. And it also made me want to do it more in life, like, just mess around with [my hair] and not get too fixed on anything.”

Hathaway is naturally brunette however she’s switched up her hair for several roles in the past. She donned a naturally curly look when she played Mia Thermopolis in “The Princess Diaries,” and shaved her head for “Les Miserables.”

You can see whether Anne Hathaway really is funnier blonde this week. “Serenity” comes out Friday, Jan. 25.

Follow Jena on Twitter