Anne Hathaway Thinks She’s Better At This One Thing As A Blonde
Anne Hathaway’s theory about her personality changing with her hair color can’t be missed.
The actress, who costars alongside Matthew McConaughey in the thriller “Serenity,” claims dying her hair blonde made her funnier. (RELATED: Anne Hathaway Says She’s Giving Up Drinking For 18 Years. Here’s Why)
Matthew and I are learning our film Serenity isn’t easily broken down into sound bites. I really like movies like that, but just in case I am in the minority, here are some reasons why I think you should see it: I find Serenity to be a thrilling, ambitious, violent, spiritual, erotic, charged, dark, damning, contradictory, maddening, lushly intelligent film from the brilliant mind of Steven Knight. It asks a lot of the audience. It exists outside cut-and-dry, black-and-white moralizing, beyond the realm of “thumbs up” and “thumbs down,” “it sucked,” “it was bad-ass,” etc. It will need some analysis and conversation after. Good. Serenity is a sexy, surreal, modern noir for grown ups who are into things that don’t come standard. If that sounds like you, I hope you’ll consider giving us your time and attention. Thanks for listening xx #SecretsWillSurface @serenityfilm
“I felt funnier!” Hathway told W magazine. “I don’t know why, but I just felt that I could be funnier while saying less. I know that doesn’t make any sense, but it was just—it’s nice. And it also made me want to do it more in life, like, just mess around with [my hair] and not get too fixed on anything.”
Hathaway is naturally brunette however she’s switched up her hair for several roles in the past. She donned a naturally curly look when she played Mia Thermopolis in “The Princess Diaries,” and shaved her head for “Les Miserables.”
You can see whether Anne Hathaway really is funnier blonde this week. “Serenity” comes out Friday, Jan. 25.