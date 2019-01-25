Ohio State’s Athletic Department Crosses The $200 Million Mark In Operating Revenue

Ohio State’s athletic department has joined some rarified air.

Everybody knows that money rules college sports, and Ohio State is now only one of three schools in America that has an operating revenue north of $200 million.

USA Today reported the following Wednesday:

The Ohio State and Texas A&M athletics programs each had more than $200 million in operating revenue during their 2018 fiscal years, their new financial reports to the NCAA show. Ohio State also crossed $200 million in operating expenses, joining Texas in exceeding that figure on both sides of its ledger for 2018 and continuing what have been huge increases in its budget. This is the first time three public schools have exceeded $200 million in operating revenue in a single year.

OSU is absolutely balling out right now, and that’s great news for college football. The sport is simply stronger when programs like the Buckeyes are making cash and dominating.

It’s also really good news for the Big Ten. The conference is already loaded with cash-rich programs, and the richer the get, the better it is for everybody. That’s a fact, and everybody who follows college football knows that I’m correct.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Jan 1, 2019 at 7:34pm PST

It should be fascinating to see how OSU does without Urban Meyer on the sideline. He elevated them to the next level, and Ohio State saw incredible success under his leadership. (RELATED: Former Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer Might Become An Analyst For Fox)

Now, Ryan Day is running the show. There’s a new sheriff in town, and I have a feeling the success will stay high.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Jan 1, 2019 at 7:32pm PST

Mad props to Ohio State for rolling in the dough. Now, we just need to get the rest of the Big Ten up there. Then we’ll really be cruising.