Conor McGregor Drops Awesome Hype Video On Instagram

Conor McGregor recently posted an outstanding hype video on Instagram.

The Irish-born UFC star hit his fans with a short video highlighting him cracking skulls in the octagon. If you’re not ready to run through a wall after seeing this video, then you simply don’t have a pulse. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Ronda Rousey Photos On The Internet)

It will make fans of McGregor everywhere go wild. Give it a watch below. (SLIDESHOW: These UFC Women Really Hate Wearing Clothes)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Jan 26, 2019 at 1:16am PST

I don’t think there’s a concrete barrier on the planet right now that could stop me from crushing through it. Let’s go!

McGregor might have lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229, but he clearly is still focused on lighting people up. That should make fans of the fighting game juiced. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Sexiest Paige VanZant Photos On The Internet)

The UFC is at its best when McGregor is out here trying to decapitate people and hyping himself up. That’s exactly what that post was all about.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Jan 6, 2019 at 6:15pm PST

I don’t know when he’ll return, but it should send shockwaves through the sport whenever he does. The man draws eyeballs and sells pay-per-view fights. That’s a fact.

I’m sure a rematch with Khabib is imminent, and it’ll make tons of cash. You can bet on that. Until then, I hope McGregor keeps dropping fire content.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter