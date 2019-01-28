Gregg Popovich Celebrates 70th Birthday

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich celebrated a milestone birthday Monday.

Arguably the best head coach in NBA history turned 70 years old and he’s still going strong. There’s no doubt that Pop can still coach but, at 70 years of age, the only question is how long he wants to keep going. (RELATED: San Antonio Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich Won’t Commit To Coaching Next Season)

With his 521st road victory tonight, Coach Gregg Popovich now has the most wins on the road by a head coach in NBA history. #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/yKg7Ed1sYO — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 27, 2019



“Coach Pop,” as he is affectionately known, graduated from the Air Force Academy in 1970. While Popovich initially considered a job with the CIA, he decided to coach basketball instead. And, boy, has that worked out for him!

Pop has won five titles and been named Coach of the Year three times in his 21 years on the Spurs bench. While he might not coach for much longer, his legacy is secure as one of the greatest coaches in sports history.

