Female British Singer Gets Harry Styles’s Face Tattooed On Her Face For This Absurd Reason

A young female British singer named Kelsy Karter tattooed Harry Styles’s entire face on her cheek in an effort to collaborate with the popular singer Sunday.

Karter — who has been trying to get both the attention of former One Direction band members Harry Styles and Zayn Malik over the course of the past several months — shared the shocking photo with her nearly 50,000 Instagram followers. (RELATED: Christopher Nolan Possibly Eyeing Harry Styles To Be Next James Bond)

“Mama, look what I made me do,” Karter wrote in an Instagram caption late Sunday.

View this post on Instagram mama, look what i made me do A post shared by Kelsy Karter (@kelsykarter) on Jan 26, 2019 at 8:11pm PST

For a bit of reference, here’s what Karter looks like tattoo-free:

View this post on Instagram your dream concert: me + ??? A post shared by Kelsy Karter (@kelsykarter) on Sep 12, 2018 at 5:22pm PDT

View this post on Instagram tell me you want it A post shared by Kelsy Karter (@kelsykarter) on Dec 27, 2018 at 11:02am PST

The decision to get a face tattoo is apparently Karter’s most recent attempt at getting Harry Styles to collaborate on a song with her. So far, it doesn’t seem like she’s had much luck.

And while it may seem extreme, the decision to get a face tattoo seems about par for the course when it comes to Kelsy’s apparent attachment to the singer. She recently released a music video called “Harry,” during which she promises, “I’m gonna make you love me / you’re gonna make me breakfast / it’s a secret just between us / we can keep it low key.”

Although … it sounds like her love for Harry Styles isn’t exactly a secret anymore.

So far, Styles has not commented on the tattoo. In fact, we’re not sure if he’s aware of it yet.

