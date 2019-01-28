REPORT: Lakers Would Have To Trade Lonzo Ball In Order To Get Anthony Davis

According to sources unauthorized to speak publicly on the deal, a Lakers offer for the 6 ft. 10 in. Davis would have to start with Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Ivica Zubac and a first-round draft pick. Davis — who is averaging career highs of 29.3 points, 13.3 rebounds and 4.4 assist a game — requested a trade from the Pelicans last week. … In recent weeks, the Lakers have been adamant internally that they would not trade Ball. It’s unclear if that stance has changed now that Davis may be available. The Lakers planned to meet Monday morning to discuss their options.

That seems like a lot to give up for Davis. The Lakers would be betting their entire future on Davis. By getting rid of Kuzma, Lonzo and two first round picks, Los Angeles would be royally screwed if something ever happened to Davis.

The future of the franchise would be gone if the star center blew out his knee. Of all the guys on that list the Pelicans want, Lonzo should be a non-starter. He’s going to only get better and he could potentially become an all-time great passer in the league. (RELATED: LeBron James Signs With The Lakers)

You don’t want to be dishing a guy with his kind of talent.

I really don’t see this deal going down with the current demands from the Pelicans. It’s just way too much right now. Drop the first round picks, drop Lonzo or some kind of mixture, and then maybe you could.

I do nog, however, see a situation in which the Lakers are willing to part with so much. I just don’t see it happening at all. Now, the NBA can be the Wild West at times. So, I’m not going to rule anything out for sure, but I’m just not buying in at this moment.

