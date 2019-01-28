Celebrate Oprah Winfrey’s Birthday With A Comprehensive List Of Her Biggest Accomplishments

Oprah Winfrey turns another year older today, and in honor of her birthday, we’re going to take a look back at some of her biggest accomplishments to date.

Winfrey turns 65 years old today, and with a net worth of just around $3 billion and tons of thriving ventures and endorsements, she’s not showing any signs of slowing down. (RELATED: Oprah Doesn’t Think She Has ‘The DNA’ To Be President)

Here’s a list of some of Oprah’s most impressive accomplishments over the years:

The Oprah Winfrey Show

One of the longest running daytime television shows, “The Oprah Winfrey Show” aired for 25 seasons, with exactly 4,562 episodes. The show began in 1986 and aired its last episode in 2011. While on air, it raked in 46 Daytime Emmy Awards. Talk about a dynasty.

O, The Oprah Magazine

Oprah wasn’t just beloved on the screen. The television host tried her hand at print and continues to have one of the most widely-read magazines in America. The monthly publication has an average circulation of around 2.4 million readers per month.

Oprah’s Book Club

One of Oprah’s most successful communities stems from her magazine. Winfrey gives monthly recommendations of her favorite books, and the odds are you’ve read some of them. These books include “A Million Little Pieces,” “Wild,” “A Tale Of Two Cities,” and “One Hundred Years Of Solitude.”

National Child Protection Act

Informally referred to as the “Oprah Bill,” Winfrey worked tirelessly in 1993 to pass this bill that would create and maintain a national database of sex offenders and violent criminals. Winfrey used her television show as a platform to urge her viewers to put pressure on their lawmakers to pass the bill and protect children in their communities.

Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls

Oprah established a boarding school for girls in 8-12 grade in South Africa. The project began in 2002 and serves over 300 girls per year. Even Nelson Mandela praised the school as “a wonderfully appropriate gift to the people of South Africa.”

TIME Magazine’s Top 100 Most Influential People

Oprah has been included on TIME’s annual list more than anyone else in the world — and has been named one of the most influential individuals almost every year since the list came about.

Weight Watchers Deal

Oprah invested $43.5 million in the weight loss program back in October 2015 — her stock is now worth around $400 million today. Not a bad trade.

Of course, Oprah continues to make moves on a daily basis, and there’s no telling where her next venture will be. There’s a chance this list keeps growing on a yearly basis. Did we miss anything? Sound off in the comments and let us know what you think Oprah’s biggest accomplishments are.

