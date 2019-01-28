Tiffany Trump Stuns In Strapless Black Mini-Dress

Your first name

Tiffany Trump absolutely got everyone’s attention Monday when she dropped a series of snaps rocking a strapless black dress on Instagram.

The first daughter looked stunning as ever as she posed for the pictures in the low-cut mini-dress that she paired with loose hair, a thin black belt and sparkling black high heels.

She didn’t explain much about what the photos were from and only captioned the handful of shots, “One day? or day one. you decide.” (RELATED: Melania Stuns In Pale-Pink Dress At Reception During UN General Assembly [PHOTOS])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffany Ariana Trump (@tiffanytrump) on Jan 28, 2019 at 1:41pm PST

Trump’s social media account is truly can’t miss with some fantastic pictures she’s shared from her various trips around the world to great snaps she’s taken with family and friends.

Here are a few that really stood out, including one picture she posted from when she showed up in a gorgeous sleeveless black dress at a White House Christmas party last month. (RELATED: Celebrate Ivanka Trump’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffany Ariana Trump (@tiffanytrump) on Dec 13, 2018 at 8:19pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffany Ariana Trump (@tiffanytrump) on Dec 1, 2018 at 10:03pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffany Ariana Trump (@tiffanytrump) on Oct 29, 2018 at 4:07pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffany Ariana Trump (@tiffanytrump) on Oct 15, 2018 at 6:04pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffany Ariana Trump (@tiffanytrump) on Sep 9, 2018 at 8:04pm PDT